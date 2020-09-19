Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the plays our cameras caught this Friday night, two stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: CARMEL’S COLTON PARKER

Carmel backup quarterback Colton Parker runs the triple-option to perfection, keeping it himself, speeding through the Lawrence North defense, and breaking a final tackle to go 50 yards into the end zone in the Greyhounds 36-34 win over the Wildcats.

NOMINEE #2: BLOOMINGTON SOUTH’S MATTHEW GRIFFIN

Bloomington South wideout Matthew Griffin takes the short pass down the sideline, tip-toes to stay in bounds, and gets into the end zone in the Panthers’ 49-3 win over Terre Haute South.

Who wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game for week 5? — Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) September 19, 2020