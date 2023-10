INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Southport’s Ti’Eric Campbell for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX59’s Football Friday Night on September 29, 2023.

Campbell rose above a Terre Haute North defender and made a contested catch before running away from the Patriots’ defense for a touchdown in the Cardinals’ 43-7 win, which snapped a 28-game losing streak for Southport, dating back to 2020.