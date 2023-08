INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Speedway’s Charles Mitchell for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX59’s Football Friday Night on August 18.

In a season-opening showdown with Covenant Christian, Speedway’s Mitchell starred on both sides of the ball. Playing in the secondary here, Mitchell jumped in front of a Warriors pass, picked it off, and took it back for a touchdown in the Sparkplugs’ 33-21 victory.