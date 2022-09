Speedway’s Devin Robinson returns an interception for a touchdown in the Sparkplugs’ win over Monrovia (WXIN September 16, 2022).

INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Speedway’s Devin Robinson for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX59’s Football Friday Night on September 16, 2022.

Monrovia dropped back to pass and the Sparkplugs got good pressure on the QB as the ball was released… right to the big defensive end Robinson, who took it back to the house for a pick-six in Speedway’s win over the Bulldogs.