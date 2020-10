INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Westfield’s Carson Voorhis for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from September 25, 2020.

In overtime, Westfield trailed Brownsburg by one after scoring a touchdown, but instead of going for the extra point to tie, the Shamrocks decided to go for two and the win. Voorhis got the call on the end-around and delivered, diving across the goal line to give Westfield a 43-42 win.