Westfield’s Ian Bruch wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Westfield’s Ian Bruch for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from September 24, 2021.

The Shamrocks went to their back of tricks against rivals Brownsburg, as quarterback Maximus Webster swung a pass out wide to Jackson Wasserstrom who in turn chucked it deep into the waiting arms of Bruch, who took it to the house in Westfield’s 24-21 win over their Hoosier Crossroads Conference rivals.

The Shamrocks continue their season this week at Avon while Brownsburg hosts Zionsville.

