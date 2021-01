NEWARK, NJ – JANUARY 02: Butler Bulldogs head coach LaVall Jordan during the first half of the college basketball game between the Seton Hall Pirates and the Butler Bulldogs on January 2, 2021 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Polley had 19 points as UConn defeated Butler 72-60 on Saturday.

Tyrese Martin had 15 points and seven rebounds for UConn (6-1, 3-1 Big East Conference). Isaiah Whaley added three blocks. R.J. Cole had seven rebounds.

Bryce Nze had 18 points for the Bulldogs (3-6, 2-4). Aaron Thompson added 14 points and six assists. Bryce Golden had 10 points.