Pro Football Hall of Fame prepares for Peyton Manning’s enshrinement

INDIANAPOLIS – The Pro Football Hall of Fame tweeted out pictures on Saturday of Peyton Manning posing recently for the artist who will sculpt his bronze bust.

Hall of Fame inductees are presented with a gold jacket, ring and bust as symbols of enshrinement. The bronze bust of every member is housed in the Hall of Fame Gallery in Canton, Ohio.

Blair Buswell is the sculptor working on Manning’s bust. He’s created over 100 for the Hall of Fame, including Colts’ enshrinees Bill Polian, Tony Dungy and Edgerrin James.

Manning will be inducted along with the rest of the Class of 2021 on Sunday, Aug. 8 at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton. His father, Archie will present him for enshrinement.

James will be inducted with the Centennial Class of 2020 the day before on Saturday, Aug. 7. Last year’s ceremony was moved to this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

