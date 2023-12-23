PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Devin Carter scored 10 of his 24 points in overtime to lead Providence to an 85-75 victory over Butler on Saturday.

Carter made a pair of free throws and hit a deep 3-pointer during a 7-2 spurt to open overtime. Carter added another 3 and two more free throws to stretch the Friars’ lead to 83-73 with 1:18 remaining.

Davonte Gaines made a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left for the Friars to force the extra period tied 69-all.

Carter had nine rebounds for the Friars (11-2). Josh Oduro scored 19 points and added 14 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks. Gaines shot 6 for 13, including 5 for 12 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

The Bulldogs (10-3) were led by DJ Davis, who recorded 22 points and two steals. Pierre Brooks added 20 points and seven rebounds for Butler. Landon Moore finished with 14 points. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Bulldogs.