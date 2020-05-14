Pumped-in crowd noise, virtual fans: NFL broadcasts could get weird

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 15: Fans stand in the upper deck seating before the Philadelphia Eagles play against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on December 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It’s entirely possible that the NFL will play games in empty stadiums when the season starts.

It’s equally plausible that you may not be able to see the empty stands on TV.

In an interview with Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM, Fox Sports’ Joe Buck said the network plans on pumping in crowd noise and projecting virtual fans, reported John Ourand of Sports Business Journal.

“It’s pretty much a done deal,” Buck said during the interview. “I think whoever is going to be at that control is going to have to be really good at their job and be realistic with how a crowd would react depending on what just happened on the field. So it’s really important.”

But recreating the “authentic” NFL experience may not stop there, according to Buck.

“They’re looking at ways to put virtual fans in the stands, so when you see a wide shot it looks like the stadium is jam-packed and in fact it’ll be empty.”

In an interview with NBC Sports’ Peter King, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute and Infectious Diseases, said it’s possible that the NFL season could start with empty stadiums before allowing some fans back in the stands.

It all depends, he said, on the virus.

“If the virus is so low that even in the general community the risk is low, then I could see filling a third of the stadium or half the stadium so people could be six feet apart. I mean, that’s something that is again feasible depending on the level of infection,” Fauci said.

Even without fans in the stands, Fauci expressed concerns that playing NFL games could risk spreading the coronavirus, noting that players are in close proximity to teammates and opponents.

The NFL is scheduled to open its season on Sept. 10, with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans.