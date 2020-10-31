Purdue beats quarterback-depleted Illinois 31-24

Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright, left, celebrate his touchdown reception as Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30) and Nate Hobbs watch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright, right, celebrates his touchdown reception as Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30) and Nate Hobbs watch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Illinois defensive lineman Owen Carney Jr., left, strips Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell of the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Illinois quarterback Coran Taylor (7) is upended by Purdue cornerback Simeon Smiley during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes advances his interception of a pass by Illinois quarterback Coran Taylor, as running back Mike Epstein defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Illinois running back Mike Epstein (26) carries the ball as Purdue cornerback Cam Allen defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Cardboard cutouts of Illinois football fans are erected in the east seats of Memorial Stadium as family members of both Illinois and Purdue players occupy the west seats during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)



CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Aiden O’Connell passed for two touchdowns and Purdue hung on to beat a COVID-19-decimated Illinois team that was down to its fourth-string quarterback, 31-24.

Sophomore Coran Taylor found himself at the Illini helm on his team’s second possession, following what appeared to be an ankle injury to last-minute starter Matt Robinson. Taylor threw for two touchdowns and was intercepted twice.

Starting QB Brandon Peters was announced as a scratch shortly before kickoff after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Peters’ backup, Isaiah Washington, also missed the game due to contact-tracing protocols.