INDIANAPOLIS – Big Ten West champion Purdue will take on LSU in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 in Orlando.

FOX59’s Adam Unger talks with Purdue writer Sam King from the Lafayette Journal & Courier as the Boilermakers prepare for the Tigers.

There’s plenty of hot topics surrounding the Boilers: new head coach Ryan Walters will take over after the Citrus Bowl, Purdue legend Drew Brees joined the staff for the bowl game and several players have opted out or entered the transfer portal, leaving the Boilermakers shorthanded.