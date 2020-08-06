Purdue star receiver Rondale Moore will ‘opt out’ of fall season

Rondale Moore #4 of the Purdue Boilermakers runs the ball after a pass reception during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 7, 2019 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

WEST LAYAYETTE — Purdue University’s star wide receiver Rondale Moore announced on Twitter Thursday that he will “opt out” of the fall season.

Instead, Moore will focus on preparing for the NFL Draft. Moore is the 16th overall player on Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller’s 2021 big board.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Moore cited “unprecedented circumstances” as the reason for his decision. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted almost all facets of American life, especially sports.

“This is a bittersweet decision because I always assumed I had more great moments at Ross-Ade Stadium ahead of me, and I will greatly miss the entire community. Please accept my heartfelt gratitude #Boiler4Life,” wrote Moore.

Moore burst onto the collegiate scene as a true freshman in 2018, racking up 114 catches for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns. He added another 213 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Moore was named the first true freshman consensus All-American in Big Ten history for his efforts.

In 2019, Moore appeared in just four games before a lingering hamstring injury ultimately ended his season.