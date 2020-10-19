Purdue’s Brohm confirms positive COVID-19 results

LINCOLN, NE – SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Jeff Brohm of the Purdue Boilermakers looks on during warmups before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue head football coach Jeff Brohm confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 on a Zoom call with reporters Monday morning.

The university announced Sunday afternoon he tested positive via an antigen test and was waiting for results of a PCR test to confirm the diagnosis.

Brohm said coaching from the sidelines “probably won’t happen” when the Boilermakers open their season against Iowa at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm will be acting head coach.

Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said no players have tested positive for coronavirus since the team began daily testing and there’s been no conversation about canceling the game.

Brohm was abnormally exhausted in the days before his positive test on Sunday, but he thought that was from game planning. When he began getting cold chills, sweating and chest tightness Saturday he knew he wasn’t “in good shape.”

He is in isolation in his home and hopes to return 10 days from his positive test.