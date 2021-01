PISCATAWAY, NJ – DECEMBER 29: Head coach Matt Painter of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts to a play during the second half of a college basketball game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Rutgers Athletic Center on December 29, 2020 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Rutgers defeated Purdue 81-76. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue’s game against Nebraska Tuesday is postponed after both teams agreed mutually to put it off due to health and safety concerns.

The schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule.

This is the first postponement for Boilermakers basketball this season. Purdue (7-5) was seeking its sixth straight win at home.

Purdue’s next scheduled game is Janaury 8 at Michigan State at 7 p.m.