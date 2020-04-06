Purdue’s Haarms enters transfer portal

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – DECEMBER 04: Matt Haarms #32 of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts in the first half of the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Mackey Arena on December 4, 2019 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Purdue Basketball’s Junior Center Matt Haarms is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Purdue University Head Coach Matt Painter made the announcement in a team news release Monday afternoon.

The seven-footer from the Netherlands played three seasons for the Boilermakers, averaging 7.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. He averaged 8.6 points last season while shooting 52.4 percent from the floor, including 31.3 percent from three-point range.

He’s fourth in career in blocked shots in program history with 210.

Haarms was the target of profane chants from fans at Indiana’s Assembly Hall in 2019. He responded by hitting the game-winning basket with three seconds left to help beat the Hoosiers.