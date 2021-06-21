Raiders’ Carl Nassib comes out as gay in social media video

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 15: Carl Nassib #94 of the Las Vegas Raiders flexes while smiling during warmups before a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib announced in a social media video Monday that he is gay.

Nassib could become the league’s first openly gay player to play in a regular-season game. Former Missouri defensive end Michael Sam came out as gay before being drafted by the St. Louis Rams in 2014, but he did not make the roster. A handful of NFL players have come out after they retired.

“What’s up people,” Nassib said in an Instagram video he recorded at his home in West Chester, Pennsylvania. “I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay, I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest.”

Former #PennState and current #Raiders DL Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay. While also announcing he is donating $100,000 to the @TrevorProject. pic.twitter.com/qQQlSZ1dt9 — Logan Reever (@loganreever) June 21, 2021

Nassib, the 66th pick of the 2016 NFL Draft and a former Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, played in college at Penn State.

“I really have the best life, I’ve got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for,” Nassib said. “I’m a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I’m not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important.”

Nassib said he hopes that in the future similar videos of players coming out as gay are “just not necessary.”

“Until then I’m going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting, that’s compassionate.”

Nassib said he will be donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, a national organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ people under 25.