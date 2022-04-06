INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Indians postponed Wednesday afternoon’s game due to bad weather.

The team said the matchup against the Omaha Storm Chasers would be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow (April 7, 2022). Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch for Game 1 at 6:05 p.m.

Thursday’s games will be seven innings each with a 30-minute intermission between the first game and the second one. A single ticket grants admission for both games.

The Indians lost their season opener to Omaha 4-1 Tuesday night. Wednesday’s game was originally scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

Fans with tickets for Wednesday’s game can exchange them for any future 2022 regular-season contest by contacting the Victory Field box office at (317) 269-3545 or tickets@IndyIndians.com.

Here’s a breakdown of the ticket exchanges:

Club Tickets – Good for new Club Tickets

Loge Tickets – Good for new Club Tickets

Landing Tickets – Good for new Landing Tickets

Season Suites – Good for Box Seat Tickets

Daily Suites – Suite needs to be rescheduled with Sales Rep

Picnic Tickets – Picnic needs to be rescheduled with Sales Rep

Box Tickets – Good for new Box, Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Reserved Tickets – Good for Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Lawn Tickets – Good for Lawn Tickets