INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Indians postponed Wednesday afternoon’s game due to bad weather.
The team said the matchup against the Omaha Storm Chasers would be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow (April 7, 2022). Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch for Game 1 at 6:05 p.m.
Thursday’s games will be seven innings each with a 30-minute intermission between the first game and the second one. A single ticket grants admission for both games.
The Indians lost their season opener to Omaha 4-1 Tuesday night. Wednesday’s game was originally scheduled for 1:35 p.m.
Fans with tickets for Wednesday’s game can exchange them for any future 2022 regular-season contest by contacting the Victory Field box office at (317) 269-3545 or tickets@IndyIndians.com.
Here’s a breakdown of the ticket exchanges:
- Club Tickets – Good for new Club Tickets
- Loge Tickets – Good for new Club Tickets
- Landing Tickets – Good for new Landing Tickets
- Season Suites – Good for Box Seat Tickets
- Daily Suites – Suite needs to be rescheduled with Sales Rep
- Picnic Tickets – Picnic needs to be rescheduled with Sales Rep
- Box Tickets – Good for new Box, Reserved or Lawn Tickets
- Reserved Tickets – Good for Reserved or Lawn Tickets
- Lawn Tickets – Good for Lawn Tickets