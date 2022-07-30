INDIANAPOLIS – Tyler Reddick turned a lap of 1 minute, 28.354 seconds to win the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Verizon 200 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The Richard Childress Racing driver is looking for his second road course win of the season after winning at Road America earlier this month.

“I always wanted to race here growing up,” Reddick said after the morning qualifying session. “I’m doing it in stock cars, not in IndyCar, but still a win here is a win. It would be really special to get my first win here in anything, so I’d take it in stock car for sure.”

This year’s Daytona 500 champion Austin Cindric will start alongside Reddick in the front row and Indiana’s Chase Briscoe will start third.

The green flag drops on the 82-lap race around the 11-turn, 2.439-mile road course at 2:30 p.m.

Reigning Verizon 200 champion AJ Allmendinger won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 later in the afternoon holding off Alex Bowman.

Allmendinger started on pole, but fell back to 14th after a slow pit stop on lap 16. The 2013 Indy 500 starter worked his way back through the field to take the lead for good on lap 45.