Report: Colts, Philip Rivers have talked

KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 29: Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers ran off the field following the 31-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jim Irsay made one thing clear regarding the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback situation.

All options are on the table.

That apparently includes Philip Rivers.

The team has had discussions Monday with the veteran quarterback, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who cited an unnamed source. The report added “while nothing is done, he’s a clear target for Indy. We shall see if they can agree on the money.’’

A source with knowledge of the situation declined to address the report.

The NFL’s “legal tampering’’ window opened Monday at noon, allowing teams to negotiate with players with expiring contracts. Deals can’t be finalized until Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Rivers, 38, hits the open market Wednesday after 16 seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. The team announced last month it and Rivers had agreed to mutually part ways.

That the Colts are at least doing their due diligence on the free agent market with regards to their quarterback situation is hardly a surprise. They made it clear immediately after closing last season with a 7-9 record better play at QB was a must.

Chris Ballard insisted, “Right now, yes, Jacoby is our starting quarterback.’’

But he then added: “I think the jury is still out.’’

Irsay reinforced that tenuous support for Brissett last month.

“If we’re going to the stadium for a Sunday Night Football game, Jacoby’s the quarterback,’’ he said. “I think that Jacoby’s on the rise, and you’ve gotta give him time to develop. Right now, Jacoby is the starter.’’

But, like Ballard, Irsay tempered his support.

“We’ll keep evaluating that position,’’ he said. “I mean, you guys know how important it is. I know we’ll find the right answer and Jacoby can have a much higher ceiling than he has right now. That’s a possibility.

“We could draft someone. That’s a possibility. Doesn’t have to be the first round. There’s a lot of good players out there.’’

The group of possible veteran replacements includes Rivers.

In 16 seasons with the Chargers, Rivers established himself as one of the NFL’s most prolific and durable quarterbacks. He ranks 6th in NFL history with 59,271 yards, 397 touchdown passes and 4,908 completions, and 7th with 7,591 attempts. Rivers has started 224 consecutive regular-season games and posted a 123-101 record. He’s 5-6 in the playoffs.

However, he’s coming off a season that saw the Chargers slip to 5-11. Rivers passed for 4,615 yards and 23 TDs, but also suffered 20 interceptions and was sacked 34 times while playing behind a substandard offensive line.

Whenever a team is linked with a possible veteran free agent, it’s a good idea to determine if there are any dots to connect. In this instance, there is no lack of them.

In 2013, Frank Reich was Rivers’ position coach in San Diego. The next two seasons, he was the Chargers’ offensive coordinator. Colts’ offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni was on the Chargers’ staff from 2013-17, and was Rivers’ position coach in 2014-15.

