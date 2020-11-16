Report: Former IU star Calbert Cheaney to join Pacers as assistant coach

INIANAPOLIS– The Indiana Pacers are reportedly set to hire former Indiana University basketball star Calbert Cheaney as an assistant coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Cheaney was previously an assistant coach for Atlanta teams in the NBA G-League. He coached the Erie BayHawks in 2018-19 and the College Park SkyHawks in 2019-20.
Our newsgathering partners at the IndyStar say the Evansville-native was three-time All-American under Indiana University coach Bob Knight and is the Big Ten’s all-time leading scorer with 2,613 career points.
IU went 105-27 while Cheaney played from 1989-1993. He was drafted by the Washington Bullets in 1993.
The Pacers have yet to comment on the report.