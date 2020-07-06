Report: MLB to release 60-game schedule Monday

Major League Baseball is reportedly planning to release the 60-game schedule today, according to Bleacher Report.

USA Today is reporting the schedule is expected to feature the Yankees at the Nationals and the Giants at the Dodgers on July 23. The paper says the remaining 26 teams will begin July 24.

Other key dates reportedly include the trade deadline being moved to August 31, and the final day of the regular season would be September 27.

This comes just days after players reported for training at their home ballparks.