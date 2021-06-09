Pacers part ways with head coach Nate Bjorkgren after 1 season

INDIANAPOLIS — Nate Bjorkgren lasted just one season as the head coach of the Indiana Pacers.

FOX59 has confirmed that the Pacers have parted ways with Bjorkgren after one year in the Circle City.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the news. Bjorkgren was informed Wednesday that he wouldn’t return for a second season. He’d met with management on Tuesday.

The Pacers are expected to pursue a “more experienced, established” coach, according to Wojnarowski.

Bjorkgren was informed today of decision to dismiss him, sources said. He met with management on Tuesday. Pacers are expected to pursue a more experienced, established head coach in this process. Bjorkgren lost locker room and much of organization in his one year as coach. https://t.co/FSwxnl66Ed — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 9, 2021

Bjorkgren led the Pacers to a 34-38 record in his first and only season with the team. The Pacers missed the playoffs after qualifying for this year’s inaugural play-in tournament.

The team hasn’t officially addressed Bjorkgren’s status. There have been multiple reports that Bjorkgren clashed with players on the team as well as members of his staff.

Bjorken replaced Nate McMillan as the team’s coach last year due to McMillan’s struggles in the postseason. He had previously been an assistant for the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors.

The Pacers job was his first as an NBA head coach.