Report: Pacers trading Victor Oladipo to Houston

DALLAS, TEXAS – MARCH 08: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Indiana Pacers takes a shot against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on March 08, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers are trading guard Victor Oladipo to the Houston Rockets as part of a four-team deal that includes a return of Nets forward Caris LeVert, according to multiple reports.

The Rockets are expanding the deal to send Caris LeVert to the Pacers for Victor Oladipo, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021

A five-year NBA veteran, LaVert is averaging 18.5 points, 6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in 12 games played this season. Coincidentally, the Pacers originally drafted LaVert out of Michigan in 2016 before immediately trading him to the Nets for Thaddeus Young.

Sources: Full current trade:



Rockets: Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, 3 BKN first-rounders (22, 24, 26), 1 MIL first (22, unprotected), 4 BKN 1st round swaps (21, 23, 25, 27)



Nets: James Harden



Pacers: Caris LeVert, 2nd-rounder



Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021

Oladipo is averaging 20 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists this season. The former All-American at Indiana was in the last year of his contract with the Pacers, while LaVert is still under contract through 2023.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania says the Pacers will also receive a 2nd round pick in compensation for trading Oladipo.