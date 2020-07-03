Report: Victor Oladipo to sit out of resumed NBA season

INDIANAPOLIS – Pacers guard Victor Oladipo has decided to sit out of the resumed NBA season.

Oladipo shared his decision with Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

“I really want to play, and as a competitor and teammate this is tearing me apart,” Oladipo told The Athletic. “I feel like I’m in a great place in my rehab and getting closer and closer to 100 percent.”

Oladipo’s decision comes two days after he told media he had not decided whether he would compete in Orlando.

