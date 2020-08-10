Reports: Big Ten set to cancel fall football season amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Just days after unveiling its plan for football this fall, the Big Ten has reportedly decided to postpone the football season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Big Ten schools voted 12-2 in favor of postponing the season, according to the Detroit Free Press and radio host Dan Patrick. Patrick also reported that Nebraska and Iowa voted in favor of playing in the fall.

According to Dan's source, 12 of the 14 Presidents from the Big 10 have voted against having a Fall College Football season. Iowa and Nebraska were the two that have been pushing to play. — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

The conference had previously released a detailed plan for a 10-game, conference-only season in the fall. The plan also outlined safety guidelines and procedures for COVID-19.

Sources told the Detroit Free Press that the league has concerns about the ongoing pandemic. A formal announcement from the league is expected Tuesday, sources said.

The Mid-American Conference, which includes Ball State, decided to shut down its fall football season over safety concerns for players and fans.

The Big Ten is trying to coordinate its response with the other Power Five conferences. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren reportedly prefers a spring football season.

Meantime, several prominent college football players launched a weekend campaign urging schools to let them play.