Reports: Eagles to hire Colts’ Nick Sirianni as head coach

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts lost their quarterback to retirement on Wednesday. Today, it’s their offensive coordinator.

Multiple reports say the Eagles will hire Nick Sirianni as their next head coach.

Sirianni has spent the last three seasons in Indianapolis as offensive coordinator under Frank Reich.

He spent five seasons with the Chargers as a position and quality control coach and time with the Chiefs as wide receivers and quality control coach.

The Colts offense averaged 378.1 yards and 28.2 points per game this season to rank in the top ten.