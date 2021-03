NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 1: Head coach Mike Woodson of the New York Knicks yells to a ref during the second half of a game against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on February. 1, 2014 in New York City. The Heat defeated the Knicks 106-91. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Multiple reports Sunday afternoon indicate Indiana is nearing a deal with Mike Woodson to be the next head coach of the Hoosiers’ men’s basketball program.

Currently an assistant coach with the New York Knicks, Woodson played his college ball in Bloomington from 1976-1980. Before that, he starred at Broad Ripple High School.

Source tells me IU and Mike Woodson are close to deal that will make Woodson IU's next head coach. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 28, 2021

New York Knicks assistant Mike Woodson is expected to accept deal to become the next head coach of Indiana University, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 28, 2021

Sources: Mike Woodson is now telling confidants that he's been offered the head coaching job at Indiana.



Barring something unforeseen, he's heading back to Bloomington. https://t.co/h4EhBQuz6g — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 28, 2021

This story will be updated.