Indiana and Purdue may soon make trips to sunny California on a regular basis.

The Big Ten could add a pair of West Coast schools, further expanding the league from 14 to 16 teams.

USC and UCLA are considering hopping from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, according to multiple reports. Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News broke the news. ESPN, citing sources, has confirmed the story.

According to Wilner, USC and UCLA could leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. The schools must still formally apply to change conferences.

The Big Ten, which once consisted of primarily Midwestern schools, has taken significant steps to extend its national footprint. The conference first added Penn State to the mix in 1990 and plucked Nebraska from the Big 12 in 2011. Maryland and Rutgers followed in 2014.

If USC and UCLA join the Big Ten, it would mark the latest move in a major shakeup of the power conferences. Texas and Oklahoma will leave the Big 12 for the SEC in the coming years. In response, the Big 12 will add four teams (BYU, Central Florida, Houston and Cincinnati).

A few of the non-power conferences, such as the American and Conference USA, have also made adjustments.