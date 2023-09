Former IndyCar driver Robert Wickens always believed that he could still race. And he always wanted to– even after his on-track accident at Pocono in 2018.

Bryan Herta Autosport has provided Wickens with a one-of-a-kind steering wheel and a second chance. The brake and throttle in his Hyundai are controlled by his hands.

The belief in him has paid off in a big way; his team is leading the point standings in his class. He also made the podium at IMSA’s Battle on the Bricks.