Romain Grosjean to serve as driver chair for Rev at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS – IndyCar rookie Romain Grosjean will serve as the honorary driver chair for this year’s Rev at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Rev has become the unofficial start to the Month of May at the track, but this year’s was moved from the Saturday before the Grand Prix to July 31st.

The event starts with food from the city’s best restaurants and ends with dancing at the speedway’s iconic start-finish line with proceeds benefitting the Indiana University Health Foundation.

The former Formula One driver is the perfect fit for chair. He loves the culinary arts, actually contemplating becoming a chef after losing an F1 ride early in his career. He also knows the value of a track’s medical team after a fiery crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix in November.

“Healthcare, especially, through the last couple of years has been very, very important,” Grosjean said. “It’s great that we can put people together, having a good time at an incredible location with some incredible food and all of that in a good manner.”

Grosjean will make his IndyCar debut at IMS on Friday during practice and qualifying for Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix.

“Coming to Indianapolis Motor Speedway always feels special,” said Grosjean. “It’s an incredible place for racing and every racecar lover. For me, it’s super exciting to be here for the first time and see what we can do over the weekend.”

This year’s Rev is already sold out. The event is capped at 20-percent normal capacity because of the Coronavirus pandemic.