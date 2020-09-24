Rondale Moore rejoins Purdue for 2020 season

Rondale Moore #4 of the Purdue Boilermakers runs the ball after a pass reception during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 7, 2019 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – One of the most electric players in college football will in fact play college football in 2020.

Purdue sophomore receiver Rondale Moore has decided to rejoin the Boilermakers for the coming season.

“The Big Ten found a way to consistently test and have safety protocols that made me feel safe,” Moore said in an interview on ESPN, “so I’ve decided to opt back in and play for the Boilers this season.”

As a freshman, Moore caught 114 balls for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2018. His 2019 year was cut short with a leg injury after 29 catches for 387 yards and four touchdowns in four games.

The Boilermakers open the 2020 season October 24 at home against Iowa.