Rondale Moore showcases expectations during Purdue’s Pro Day

INDIANAPOLIS – Rondale Moore has played just three games over the last year and a half after dealing with a series of injuries.

After earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in 2018, Moore was sidelined his sophomore season in 2019 with a hamstring injury. Then, he opted out of the 2020 season.

Now, the Purdue product is looking to go pro.

“I am one-hundred percent. I am healthy. I have the ability to go outside and run routes,” Moore said Tuesday via Zoom with media.

As the New Albany, Indiana native looks forward, the 20-year-old will miss bringing it on with the Boilermakers.

“What I’ll miss the most about this town, this facility, and these people,” he said. “I had a great support system in my two and a half, three years here. I’ll miss my teammates for sure.”

As Moore looks at the next level, he is still putting family first.

“What I’m looking forward to, or excited about, in the NFL or being a pro is taking care of my mother. I think that will be really big for me,” Moore said. “And two, what you get into the business for, which is to go win a Super Bowl.”