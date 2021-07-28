Rookie Kwity Paye adjusts to camp in the pros

WESTFIELD – Not that Michigan is some slouch football program, but former Wolverine and now Colts rookie Kwity Paye picked out a stark difference between college and the pros on his first day of training camp in 11-on-11 work.

“It was definitely fast,” Paye explains. “For me, I just have to get used to it. Coming from college it was a way different tempo coming out here. For me, just knowing what to expect now here coming out tomorrow just off the ball a little faster.”

It’s an adjustment every college player goes through.

“I think it was my first day,” continues Paye, “so I struggled a little bit, but all I want to do is just brick by brick improve every day. I’m going to come out here and give it my all and that’s all I can do.”

Paye pointed to a need to get off the ball faster at the snap as one area he needs to improve, as tempo and hustle are frequent keywords of Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ unit.

“I’m just picking it up,” says Paye. “In the first period I kind of struggled a little bit. As the practice went on, I came off the ball a little bit faster. Taking info from (D-Line) Coach Bake (Brian Baker) and from the other d-linemen just trying to get all of the information I can to just improve.”