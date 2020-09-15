Sebastien Bourdais to debut No. 14 Chevrolet at Indy’s Harvest Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS – Four-time NTT INDYCAR Series champion Sebastien Bourdais will drive A.J. Foyt’s No. 14 Chevrolet in 2021.

Bourdais was scheduled originally to drive for Foyt in the first three races of 2020, and make his debut in March at St. Petersburg. But, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the event at St. Petersburg to October 25, which is now the 2020 season finale.

Bourdais will race the final three races of the 2020 season, beginning with the Harvest Grand Prix doubleheader at the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Race 1 runs October 2, and Race 2 runs October 3.

“This is exciting news for all of us. We waited with anticipation for most of 2020 to put together a deal for 2021. I’m really happy that I’m running the last three races of the year — it is great for us to get an early start on next year,” Bourdais said. “2020 has been a very strange year so far and I can’t wait to finally get behind the wheel of the AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet No. 14.”

Team owner A.J. Foyt plans to attend the doubleheader in Indianapolis over the first weekend in October.

“I think he’ll be an asset to the team by far,” Foyt said of Bourdais. “We tested with him earlier this year and he knew exactly what he wanted and today I think that’s very important in a race car driver. I’m looking forward to working with him.”