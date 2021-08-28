Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: August 27

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the great high school football plays the FOX59 cameras caught on week two of the season, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: MOORESVILLE’S GIDEON BRIMMAGE

Mooresville senior Gideon Brimmage returns a kickoff 90-yards for a touchdown in the Pioneers’ win over Danville.

NOMINEE #2: BEN DAVIS’ MARQUES REESE

Ben Davis junior Marques Reese takes the bubble screen, finds a seem and takes it to the end zone for a score in the Giants’ win over Avon.

Who wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game for August 27? Mooresville's Gideon Brimmage Ben Davis' Marques Reese