INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is switching to 12-hour shifts just in time to clear the roads for Big Ten basketball fans traveling from out of state.

“We’re gonna be watching those pavement temperatures so that when they drop, we’ll be there ready to drop that salt,” said INDOT’s Strategic Communications Director, Mallory Duncan.

Duncan said the first crews began hitting the interstates around midnight and will continue work through Friday afternoon when a majority of the snow is expected to fall. During that peak INDOT said there will be 40 drivers in the Indianapolis area alone.

“We’re playing host to the Big Ten. We’re very excited about that here and that just means that crews are going to be extra vigilant around the area,” said Duncan.

We asked Big Ten fans if the incoming snow was enough to dampen their spirits.

“Oh, the snow’s no problem. That’s why you have all wheel drive,” said Braden Goins, an Indiana University fan. “We plan on leaving about two hours early, just beating traffic, expecting to get here with a little bit of snow but not too much.”

Goins said he would travel through just about any weather if it means watching his favorite team in person.

“As an Indiana fan being from IU, never is it a damper. Snow, sleet, rain, shine. I am here with a smile on my face cheering for the Hoosiers,” said Goins.

Jayden Martin is a Michigan State fan visiting Indianapolis from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“Coming from Grand Rapids, Michigan it was about a 4hour drive,” said Martin. “So it did take a little longer than we anticipated but it was still okay.”

Martin said he plans to leave town Friday morning, and when he does he will plan ahead to give himself plenty of time.

“We might leave a little early but, nothing too crazy,” said Martin. “We’re used to snow so it’s the same old, same old.”