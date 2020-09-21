Source: Colts’ Malik Hooker suffers season-ending Achilles injury

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 22: Malik Hooker #29 of the Indianapolis Colts against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts learned the cost of Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Safety Malik Hooker will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining an Achilles injury, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was among the first to report the news.

Also, second-year wideout Parris Campbell suffered damage to the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his left knee that will sideline him indefinitely, according to the source. While that hardly is good news, it was feared Campbell might have suffered an ACL injury, which would have ended his season.

The injuries to Hooker and Campbell come on the heels of feature running back Marlon Mack rupturing his right Achilles tendon in the season opener at Jacksonville.

After the 28-11 win over the Vikings, Frank Reich reflected on the depth of disappointment regarding Campbell’s latest injury.

The play happened right in front of the Colts’ bench. On Indy’s second play of the game, Campbell took a handoff from Philip Rivers, turned the right corner and was hit low – right on his knee – by Vikings safety Harrison Smith.

“I’m hoping for the best, but you saw it,’’ Reich said. “It did not look good, but hoping and praying for the best.

“I love Parris. In back-to-back weeks to have Marlon and Parris go down like this . . . these are two great football players and two class acts.’’

Campbell is a 2019 second-round pick who’s been limited nine games and 24 receptions by several significant injuries: a hamstring, hernia surgery, a broken hand and broken foot. He also sustained a concussion in a car accident during training camp.

Hooker, meanwhile, has been plagued by injuries as well. He’s missed 14 of a possible 50 regular-season games since being selected with the 15th overall pick of the 2017 draft.

This story will be updated.

