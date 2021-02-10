Spring football brings new season for Marian

The Marian Knights practice in anticipation of their spring season opener (WXIN February 10, 2021).

INDIANAPOLIS – Typically, the Super Bowl marks the end of football until the fall.

But not this year.

Marian begins an NAIA spring season this weekend, after a fall without a season.

“At first, it was really hard,” explains Knights sophomore center Darren Dillon. “Football was how I grew up. A lotta guys grew up playing football in the fall.”

That goes for coaches too.

“I was in third grade,” head coach Mark Henninger recalls his last fall not playing or coaching. “I was a third grader at Our Lady of Greenwood School. That would have been 1983.”

And that abnormal absence of football put Marian to the test.

“Especially just not knowing what the spring was gonna hold, hoping we were going to be able to play,” Henninger adds. “Here we are. We’re really excited and fortunate to be where we are right now.”

Even without the typical fall football season, the Knights had their typical five weeks of spring practice last fall. The team that utilized that time the best will have a leg-up in this unique spring season.

“Freshman coming in, they were able to learn the playbook before they got in an actual game,” says Dillon. “We got some guys healthy. We got some guys stronger.”

But certainly there is a stark difference between practice and games.

“We haven’t played a game in over a year,” explains senior defensive lineman Dylan Roth. “Preparing every week without a game to prep for was a challenge, but with our competitive atmosphere and culture here, it made it easy.”

We will see the results in the spring season opener Saturday at 3:05 p.m. as the Knights host Trinity International.