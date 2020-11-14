Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: November 13

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the plays our cameras caught this Regional Friday in Indiana High School Football, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: BEN DAVIS’ J’UAN SWANSON

At first, Ben Davis quarterback J’uan Swanson looks like he’s running for his life, but after evading a few Carmel defenders, Swanson spots a lane and darts through it for a touchdown in the Giants’ 27-21 win over the Greyhounds in Regionals.

NOMINEE #2: CENTER GROVE’S DANIEL WEEMS

Center Grove established the run early Friday as Daniel Weems busts through the line of scrimmage and breaks free for a 52-yard touchdown run, the first points of the Trojans’ 38-0 win over Warren Central in Regionals.

Who wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game for November 13? Ben Davis’ J’uan Swanson Center Grove’s Daniel Weems Created with