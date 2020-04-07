Stan Gouard leaves UIndy to become USI head men’s basketball coach

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After 12 seasons leading the Greyhounds, Stan Gouard is leaving the University of Indianapolis to become the head men’s basketball coach at the University of Southern Indiana.

Gouard also served as an assistant coach at UIndy from 2002 to 2005.

Gouard guided the Greyhounds to eight NCAA Division II Tournament appearances from 2010 to 2016, and in 2020. UIndy was set to host the 2020 Midwest Regional, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The opportunity to coach some of the best student athletes at UIndy comes to a bittersweet end and it saddens me to part ways from this team. We have accomplished so much, both on the court and off the court,” Gouard stated in a press release from USI. ” I trust that my guys know that I am only a phone call away if they ever need anything.”

Gouard is no stranger to USI. He guided the Screaming Eagles to its first national title in program history in 1995 under then-head coach Bruce Pearl.

“I was very excited that Stan had an interest in coming back to USI, a place he considers home,” said Jon Mark Hall, USI’s athletic director, in a press release from USI. “Stan has been a part of the USI Athletic family as a player, assistant coach, and now the leader of the program. USI is very excited to have Stan back as a Screaming Eagle.”