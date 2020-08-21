Stephen Holder joining Blue Zone coverage

INDIANAPOLIS – FOX59 is adding a new member to its Blue Zone team.

Stephen Holder, a senior Colts’ writer at the Athletic will be appear each week on the CBS4 Blue Zone pregame show and on FOX59 Sports Overtime frequently to offer insight and perspective on the 2020 season.

Holder has covered the Colts in Indianapolis since 2013 and the NFL since 2005. He started his journalism career at the Miami Herald and most recently worked at the IndyStar.

The Blue Zone airs every Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. during the season on CBS4 and Sports Overtime airs every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m. on FOX59 throughout the entire year.

“I can’t wait to be a part of their high-level Colts coverage, which is second to none,” said Holder. “My goal as a writer is to always provide analysis and insight on the team that you can’t get anywhere else. I hope to do the very same thing with the Blue Zone team.”