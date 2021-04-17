T.J. Carrie returns to Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – T.J. Carrie is staying put.

The veteran cornerback, one of general manager Chris Ballard’s key free-agent signings last offseason, is re-upping with the Indianapolis Colts, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. It’s believed Carrie, who signed a one-year, $1.05 million deal last offseason, has agreed to another one-year contract. Terms were not immediately available.

Carrie tested the open market, which included a recent visit with the Buffalo Bills.

Carrie, 30, appeared in 15 regular-season games with two starts during his first season with the Colts. He finished with a career-high two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, along with 27 tackles and eight passes defensed.

His return follows the re-signing of veteran corner Xavier Rhodes and strengthens the secondary. Also returning is Marvell Tell III, who opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Carrie is heading into his eight season.

