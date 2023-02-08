INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jayden Taylor scored 19 points and Butler scored the last six points of the game to beat St. John’s (NY) 68-66 on Tuesday night.

Manny Bates converted a three-point play, Taylor added two free throws and Simas Lukosius capped the scoring with 1:31 remaining.

Taylor shot 6 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (12-13, 4-10 Big East Conference). Bates scored 15 points while going 6 of 11 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds and three blocks. Lukosius was 4 of 12 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds and five assists. The Bulldogs snapped a five-game losing streak.

Posh Alexander finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Red Storm (14-11, 4-10). St. John’s (NY) also got 14 points from Rafael Pinzon. Joel Soriano also had 11 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.

Bates scored 12 points in the first half and Butler went into halftime trailing 41-34. Butler outscored St. John’s (NY) by nine points in the second half. Taylor led the way with 13 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Butler plays Friday against Xavier at home, and St. John’s (NY) hosts Providence on Saturday.