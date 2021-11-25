Countdown to Indy Fuel "All You Can Eat," night
December 17 2021 07:00 pm

Taylor’s 21 points sends Butler past DII Chaminade 84-51

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 23: Head coach LaVall Jordan of the Butler Bulldogs signals to his team against the Texas A&M Aggies during the 2021 Maui Invitational basketball tournament at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 23, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Texas A&M won 57-50. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jayden Taylor scored 21 points on 6-for-9 shooting and Ty Groce scored 18 and missed just one of nine attempts and Butler beat Division II-level Chaminade 84-51 at the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs went 1-2 in Las Vegas and Chaminade lost its three contests.

Bryce Golden shot 6 for 8 for 16 points for Butler. Taylor, Groce and Golden combined to shoot 20 for 26 and 12 for 13 from the foul line.

The Bulldogs (4-3) built a 9-0 lead and extended it to 18-2 before a 14-6 spurt capped by Tredyn Christensen’s dunk brought the Silverwords within 24-16 at 7:51 before halftime.

Jair Bolden buried a 3-pointer nearly a minute-and-a-half later for a 29-17 lead and Butler led by double digits the rest of the way. Butler led 45-29 at halftime and started the second half with a 6-0 run and it was never threatened.

Kevin Kremer scored 12 points off the bench, Christensen 10 in reserve and Isaac Amaral-Artharee 10 for Chaminade.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Most Popular

Fun Winter Activities

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News