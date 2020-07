INDIANAPOLIS – The Indy Eleven will restart their soccer season on July 11.

Games will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium with fans in attendance, although numbers will be limited.

Groups are allowed a maximum of four people, with at least six feet separating one group from another.

Tailgating will not be allowed.

Masks are required. Staff will perform temperature checks on all fans as they enter.

Learn more details about the safety plan here.