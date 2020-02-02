Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crimetracker
Politics
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Coronavirus
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
The Big Game
For Bare Feet in Martinsville sewing thousands of Super Bowl 54 Championship socks
Video
Wilford Brimley tweets about looking like Chiefs coach, wins the internet
Chiefs player celebrates Super Bowl win by paying adoption fees for shelter dogs
Kansas City's Super Bowl celebration shows up on radar
Video
Patrick Mahomes leads comeback as Chiefs top 49ers in Super Bowl LIV
Video
More The Big Game Headlines
First woman to coach in Super Bowl inspires local coach to dream big: 'I think it's just the beginning'
Video
Shakira, Jennifer Lopez absolutely brought it for this year's Super Bowl halftime show
Video
2020 Super Bowl commercials: M.C. Hammer, Tom Brady and 'Baby Nut'
Video
ARCHIVE BLOG | Chiefs top 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV
Video
Super Bowl ad brings Bill Murray back for 'Groundhog Day' time loop insanity
Video
FOX’s Joe Buck feels sentimental calling Super Bowl
Video
Edgerrin James latest Colt – but not the last – to find residency in Canton
‘It means a lot’: Teen female football players to be featured in Super Bowl ad
Video
Inside the Miami Super Bowl tailgate that’ll set you back $875
Chiefs groundskeeper who worked 11 Super Bowls finally gets to watch one in stands with his wife
Video
Popular
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
Video
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Video
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Video
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue lit up with flags of nations affected by coronavirus pandemic
Video
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
Travel advisories issued in central Indiana due to COVID-19
Video
Idris Elba is doing OK, urges people not to spread coronavirus conspiracy theory
One of the leading doctors in the state warns of pending COVID-19 patient surge
Video
Weather