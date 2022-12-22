INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL will have a hard time topping last weekend’s schedule of games. Three teams erased 17-point deficits last week to win for the first time in league history, including the Vikings’ record 33-point comeback over the Colts.

With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday this year, most of the week 16 games will be on Saturday.

The Eagles (13-1) at the Cowboys (10-4) matchup highlights an 11-game Christmas Eve slate. The battle between two of the NFC’s best is Big Game Bound’s marquee matchup. In Philadelphia, WPHL’s Jason Lee joins host Chris Hagan with the latest on quarterback Jalen Hurts’ injury.

This week’s show also features reports from Foxborough, Pittsburgh and Green Bay, and the “Son of Sweetness” Jarrett Payton gives his weekly picks.

Big Game Bound streams every Thursday at 12 p.m. leading up to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.