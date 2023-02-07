CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Every Super Bowl has a story or a moment that defines that game for generations to come. Some of those moments are now enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. That’s where Super Bowl glory lives on, with a key play now enshrined from a past Glendale, Arizona Super Bowl.
“The best thing that happened for this new, merged league was that the Green Bay Packers won Super Bowl I and Super Bowl II but the AFL teams from the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl III and Super Bowl IV so when they went into that merged league in 1970, the championship games were tied,” Jon Kendle, the Vice President of Museum and Archives at the Pro Football Hall of Fame told FOX 8.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of Super Bowl VII, it remains the pinnacle of the NFL.
“Miami Dolphins, 1972, the undefeated season. Everybody in Pro Football strives for perfection,” Kendle shared.
Super Bowl XXII was the Doug Williams Super Bowl. The Washington Redskins quarterback led his team to an unprecedented 35 points in the second quarter giving the Redskins a 42-10 win over the Denver Broncos.
“Ultimately, he won Super Bowl MVP, so first African-American quarterback to start a Super Bowl, to win that Super Bowl and then named MVP of that Super Bowl.”
And who could forget one of the last Glendale, Arizona Super Bowls, February 3, 2008, the David Tyree catch?
“Ultimately, Eli Manning scrambling around the in the backfield, throws one up, David Tyree comes down with it, pins it on the side of his helmet with Rodney Harrison draped all over him and really was the one blemish in an otherwise perfect dynasty that the New England Patriots had throughout the 2000s,” Kendle shared.
What’s in store for Super Bowl 57? Only time will tell, but whatever it is, it will certainly have a nice ‘ring’ to it.
The most watched Super Bowl in history belongs to Super Bowl 49, that was back in 2015 when the New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 and it happened in Glendale.