Chiefs fan awakes from coma to meet baby, learn team’s going to Super Bowl LV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — One Kansas City Chiefs fan missed out on a lot this season. Not only did she miss a majority of the team’s “Run it Back” campaign, she missed the birth of her own daughter. That’s because the Wisconsin woman was in a coma for both.

Kelsey and Derek Townsend and the rest of their family are big Chiefs fans, even though they live in Packers country in Wisconsin.

“Derek’s originally from Kansas, and he’s been a life long Chiefs fan, and he converted me over to be one,” Kelsey Townsend said.

They’ve traveled from Wisconsin to Arrowhead for games, but not this year. Kelsey was nine months pregnant in October when she contracted COVID-19.

Suffering from pneumonia, she had to be placed in a medically induced coma to deliver little Lucy, and then her health quickly deteriorated. She was placed on a ventilator and on a list for a possible double lung transplant.

“I don’t remember anything until the beginning of January. I was in a coma for nine weeks,” Townsend said.

But gradually her health improved and last week, three months to the day she first went to the hospital, she was discharged and met her baby for the first time.

“It was the most magical amazing feeling ever to be able to hold my baby and my other children and my husband,” Townsend said of her return home.

But there was one more magical moment to share, catching Kelsey up on three months of Chiefs football.

“Kind of when everything settled down that night I told her the important news that the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl again this year. So she was pretty excited about that,” her husband Derek said.

They’ve ended interviews they’ve done about their ordeal the same way, an exclamation of “Go Chiefs” expressing their hopes they repeat as Super Bowl champions.

“On national TV we were able to get that shout out to Chiefs Kingdom and that was pretty amazing,” Derek said.

Kelsey is still on oxygen, but now the Townsend family of six are looking forward to a Super Bowl Sunday with so many reasons to celebrate.

As the Chiefs take the field they’ll all be together once again wearing shirts that say “Kelsey is maHomes.”

The Townsends said they’d love to send Patrick or Travis the “Breathe for Kelsey” bracelets all their friends and family were wearing while she was in the hospital.

Derek also said he hopes “Big Red,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, is impressed by his mustache.